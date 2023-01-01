Haus Muche/Schlemmer makes it apparent that the room proportions used by Bauhaus architects, and some of their design experiments, such as low balcony rails, don't really cut it in the modern world. At the same time, other features are startlingly innovative. The partially black bedroom here is intriguing; look out for the leaflet explaining the amusing story behind it – Marcel Breuer apparently burst in to paint it while reluctant owner Georg Muche was away on business.

The ticket price grants entry into all four of the Meisterhäuser buildings.