Visitors are free to roam the delightful gardens, which include vineyards and partially restored fruit plantations. The neoclassical Schloss Grosskühnau, completed in 1780, currently houses the administrative offices of Kulturstiftung DessauWörlitz and is not open to the public. The palace is situated at the edge of Lake Grosskühnau, about 4km west of Dessau-Rosslau.