The sprawling 18th-century Park Georgium is anchored by its neoclassical palace, now a picture gallery showcasing German and Dutch old masters such as Rubens and Lucas Cranach. The leafy grounds are also dotted with ponds and fake Roman ruins, including a triumphal arch and a round temple. The park is just a five-minute walk from Dessau-Rosslau Hauptbahnhof. Restoration of the palace was underway at the time of writing.