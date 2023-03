Did he or didn’t he nail those 95 theses to the door of the Schlosskirche? We’ll never know for sure, since the original portal was destroyed by fire in 1760 and replaced in 1858 with a massive bronze version inscribed with Martin Luther's theses in Latin. Luther himself is buried inside the church below the pulpit, opposite his friend and fellow reformer Philipp Melanchthon.

The Schlosskirche was extensively restored and reopened in 2017 for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.