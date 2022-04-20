Leipzig

Altes Rathaus in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

Overview

'Hypezig!' cry the papers, 'the New Berlin', says just about everybody. Yes, Leipzig is Saxony's coolest city, a playground for nomadic young creatives who have been displaced by the fast-gentrifying German capital, but it's also a city of enormous history, a trade-fair centre and solidly in the sights of music lovers due to its intrinsic connection to the lives and work of Bach, Mendelssohn and Wagner.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Nikolaikirche

    Nikolaikirche

    Leipzig

    This church has Romanesque and Gothic roots, but since 1797 has sported a striking neoclassical interior with palm-like pillars and cream-coloured pews…

  • Museen im Grassi

    Museen im Grassi

    Leipzig

    The university-run Museen im Grassi harbours three fantastic collections that are often overlooked, despite being a five-minute walk from Augustusplatz…

  • Museum der Bildenden Künste

    Museum der Bildenden Künste

    Leipzig

    This imposing modernist glass cube is the home of Leipzig's fine art museum and its world-class collection of paintings from the 15th century to today,…

  • Augustusplatz

    Augustusplatz

    Leipzig

    Massive Augustusplatz may look nondescript at best, and foreboding at worst, but it is actually flanked by some of Leipzig's most famous buildings,…

  • Südfriedhof

    Südfriedhof

    Leipzig

    Leipzig's largest cemetery is a vast and beautiful park, filled with rosebay shrubs, populated by squirrels, rabbits and foxes and centred on a building…

  • Stasi Museum

    Stasi Museum

    Leipzig

    In the GDR the walls had ears, as is chillingly documented in this exhibit in the former Leipzig headquarters of the East German secret police (the Stasi)…

  • Zeitgeschichtliches Forum

    Zeitgeschichtliches Forum

    Leipzig

    This fascinating, enormous and well-curated exhibit covers the political history of the GDR, from division and dictatorship to fall-of-the-Wall ecstasy…

  • Völkerschlachtdenkmal

    Völkerschlachtdenkmal

    Leipzig

    Half a million soldiers fought – and one in five died – in the epic 1813 battle that led to the decisive victory of Prussian, Austrian and Russian forces…

Best Things to Do

Saxony has the most distinctive identity of all of Germany's diverse regions. Here are the top things to do in this historic corner of eastern Germany.

Articles

Latest stories from Leipzig

Activities

The top 13 best things to do in Saxony

Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read

