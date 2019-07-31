The Dolomites

The jagged peaks of the Dolomites span the provinces of Trentino and Alto Adige, jutting into neighbouring Veneto. Europeans flock here in winter for highly hospitable resorts, sublime natural settings and extensive, well-coordinated ski networks. Come for downhill or cross-country skiing and snowboarding or get ready for sci alpinismo (an adrenaline-spiking mix of skiing and mountaineering), freeride, and a range of other winter adventure sports including those on legendary circuit Sella Ronda. This is also a beautiful summer destination, offering excellent hiking, sublime views and lots of fresh, fragrant air.

  • Museo Ladin

    Museo Ladin

    The Dolomites

    Atmospherically set in a castle 15km south of Brunico and full of folk treasures, this is the best of three museums in this region devoted to Ladin…

  • LUMEN Museum of Mountain Photography

    LUMEN Museum of Mountain Photography

    The Dolomites

    Anyone passionate about the mountains should make a beeline for this captivating museum, opened in 2018 at the summit of Kronplatz ski resort. The…

  • Messner Mountain Museum Kronplatz

    Messner Mountain Museum Kronplatz

    The Dolomites

    Mountaineer Reinhold Messner's sixth and final mountain museum also sadly happened to be one of the final projects of star architect Zaha Hadid before her…

  • Palazzo Magnifica Comunità di Fiemme

    Palazzo Magnifica Comunità di Fiemme

    The Dolomites

    The modern-day Magnificent Community of Fiemme is headquartered in the wonderfully frescoed Palazzo Vescovile in Val di Fiemme’s main town of Cavalese…

  • Messner Mountain Museum Ripa

    Messner Mountain Museum Ripa

    The Dolomites

    Brunico's 13th-century hilltop castle is the evocative setting for mountaineer Reinhold Messner's fifth 'Mountain Museum'. Opened in 2011, it documents…

  • Kriegerfriedhof

    Kriegerfriedhof

    The Dolomites

    This pristinely maintained cemetery set in a forest on Kühbergl just behind the town has graves of soldiers from the nearby WWI front as well as a section…

  • Dom

    Dom

    The Dolomites

    The lofty two-spired baroque cathedral you see today was built on top of the AD 980 Gothic-Romanesque original in 1745. While the bishop decamped to…

  • Diözesanmuseum

    Diözesanmuseum

    The Dolomites

    This museum is far more interesting than most of its ilk, and its magnificent palazzo (mansion) home testament to Bressanone's once-important religious…

Ski slopes covered in snow in Alpe de Siusi, Italy

Activities

The ultimate winter weekend in the Italian Dolomites

Feb 21, 2025 • 6 min read

