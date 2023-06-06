Shop
Rich in vineyards, olive groves and small villages, and harbouring a glorious old town, the island of Korčula is the sixth-largest Adriatic island, stretching nearly 47km in length. Dense pine forests led the original Greek settlers to call the island Korkyra Melaina (Black Corfu). Quiet coves and small sandy beaches dot the steep southern coast while the northern shore is flatter and more pebbly.
Dominating the little square at Korčula's heart is this magnificent 15th-century cathedral, built from Korčula limestone in a Gothic-Renaissance style by…
Korčula’s towers and remaining city walls look particularly striking when approached from the sea, their presence warning pirates the town would be no…
Spacious enough to make cave-dwelling seem like a viable accommodation option, this large domed cavern, high on a cliff above the harbour, has been…
This modest museum has a collection of interesting Byzantine icons, painted on gilded wood, and 17th- and 18th-century ritual objects. The real highlight…
The 14th-century Abbey Palace houses an important collection of icons and Dalmatian religious art. The most outstanding work is the 1431 polyptych of The…
For a total veg-out at the beach, nothing beats the island of Proizd at Korčula's northwestern tip. There's not much here but a single summertime…
Occupying the 16th-century Gabriellis Palace, this museum traces the history and culture of Korčula throughout the ages. Displays cover stonemasonry,…
The main entrance to the old city is through the southern land gate at the base of this tower. Built in the 14th century and later extended, this…
