New York is known for its towering skyscrapers, expansive food scene and never-ending list of things to do. But it also has a reputation for being fast-paced, chaotic and teeming with unspoken rules that New Yorkers hold near and dear.

If you're one of the many visiting New York this summer, this helpful list of dos and don'ts will ensure you blend in among even the most seasoned Manhattanites.

Central Park. Enrico Della Pietra/Shutterstock

On the street...

1. When traveling with a group on a crowded sidewalk, don’t walk in a single-file line perpendicular to the street, or you'll create a pedestrian traffic jam.



Advertisement

2. Do feel free to ask for directions! New Yorkers are generally very helpful and willing to point you in the right direction.

3. Always check both ways for a bike lane before stepping into the street. There are loads of e-bikes speeding by, and getting in the way of them is dangerous.

4. Pack comfy shoes, and don’t be afraid to walk. Unless you’re going to another borough, it’s often the best, fastest way to get around.

5. Download Google Maps. It’s amazing for directions and navigating the subway – getting you wherever you need to go. You can also use it to reference opening hours, looking up reviews or save points of interest you want to hit.

6. Don’t stop in the middle of the street or sidewalk unless you want to get yelled at or bumped. Always step off to the side.

7. Don’t wear open-toe shoes, and if you do, be mindful of puddles and other city-specific hazards. (There are many horror stories of accidentally stepping ankle deep into a puddle, or a rat running across your foot ⁠— the list goes on.)

8. Do not rent a car. New York City has a fantastic public transportation system that can get you pretty much anywhere you want to go.

9. Don’t be afraid of the subways, they’re not as dangerous as you’ve been led to believe. Just use your common sense.

10. Learn how the grid works. Streets that run east are marked by even numbers, while avenue blocks are at least twice as long as street blocks.

An NYC subway platform scene. Iryna Horbachova/Shutterstock

On the move...

11. Do stand on the right side of the escalator and leave the left side open for those who want to walk and get to their destination quickly.

12. When on the subway, remove your backpack and place it on the ground between your feet or wear it in front.

13. When you are heading down to the subway, pay attention to the subway signs at street level. Make sure you're going in the right direction before swiping in. In some stations, if you are on the wrong side for the direction you want to go, you cannot cross to the other side. And, always let those on the train off before you get on.

14. Do take a taxi for inner borough travel. Our NYC yellow taxis constantly cruise the streets and are often cheaper than Ubers. An illuminated sign means they’re available. They take credit cards.

Advertisement

15. Do take the subway at rush hour rather than a cab or Uber; the surge pricing is real. But be warned, it will be crowded.

16. Do use the Curb app to request taxis if you're too nervous to try and hail one.

17. Don’t take a cab back from the airport. There are tons of public transit options readily available for a much more affordable price. Just make sure to plan your route ahead of time.

18. Don’t get on an empty train car. If a train car is empty, it's probably empty for a reason. Steer clear.

19. Do walk all the way inside the subway car (if there's room) instead of standing right inside the door and blocking everyone else who is trying to enter.

Bryant Park. MarinaMonroe/Shutterstock

In the city...

20. Do be mindful of your itinerary – It is not realistic to go from the Upper West Side to Red Hook to Midtown to Williamsburg all in one day.

21. Make sure to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge; it’s free and the views are iconic.

22. Do take the NYC ferry! It's a fun way to travel, and offers great views of the city. The tickets are US$4.50 per ride. Download the NYC Ferry app to purchase tickets. The Staten Island Ferry is also a fun activity to catch a closer look at the Statue of Liberty and also completely free!

23. Avoid chains and prioritize small businesses. There are fantastic restaurants around every corner. Google Maps is a great resource for discovering highly-rated nearby spots.

24. Do take advantage of free programs in the city. SummerStage hosts free concerts across all five boroughs. BRIC also hosts free concerts in Prospect Park. Bryant Park always has activities from ping pong competitions to yoga.

25. Do find deals on theater tickets. TKTS, a booth in Times Square and Lincoln Center, offers low prices for last-minute shows, but the lines can be long, and there is no guarantee what shows will have available tickets. TodayTix, a website and app, also offers cheap(er) tickets to all the shows and is a great option if you don’t have time to wait in line.

26. Don’t pay full price for anything. There is almost always a sample sale or secondhand shop selling what you're looking for. It takes some effort and elbow grease, but there's something so uniquely New York about the thrill of the chase!

27. Don't spend the entire time in Manhattan; explore the various museums, restaurants and parks in the four other boroughs.

28. Don’t take photos with the costumed characters in Times Square unless you want to pay for it. They expect money when they take a picture with you and they can be pushy. Same deal with anyone who says, “Do you like music?” and tries to shove a CD in your hand - don’t take it unless you intend to cough up some cash.

29. Do go to a comedy show! Club Cumming and Comedy Cellar are great spots in the city.

30. Do make use of happy hour deals. Typically, they run from 4pm to 7pm and will save you a good amount of money on drinks. There are so many great ones throughout the city, but my personal favorite is Dante Martini Hour, on the earlier side from 3pm to 5 pm, and Emmett’s on Grove's Happy Hour and a Half, which lasts 5pm to 6:30pm. (Both are located in the West Village.)

31. Do go to Times Square at night once (preferably on your way to see a Broadway show), then never return.

32. Do go up to the rooftop terrace of the Met and have a drink while looking out over Central Park!

Katz's Delicatessen is the oldest in NYC. Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

In restaurants, bars and cafes...

33. Do tip your servers! NYC is an expensive place to live, and 20% is the standard when at a restaurant.

34. Do close the door quickly when entering an establishment and avoid loitering in the doorway. In the winter months, you will let freezing air in, and in the summer, you will destroy the hard work of the AC.

35. Do be adventurous when it comes to food! Get out of your comfort zone, you'll be spoiled for choice. While each neighborhood has a range of cuisines, head to Harlem for fantastic soul food and Flushing for life-changing Chinese food.

36. Do make restaurant reservations at places high on your list. For super famous spots, always book well in advance.

37. Do try all the NYC classics. Try a BEC (bacon, egg and cheese) from the nearest bodega. Grab a slice of pizza, devour a chopped cheese (a sandwich made with ground beef, onions, cheese and seasoning, served on a roll) and discover the best burger.

An artist in Washington Square Park. Iryna Horbachova/Shutterstock

General Etiquette

38. Do mind your business! Staring at people can lead to some uncomfortable and unpredictable interactions.

39. Leave famous people alone. It’s an unwritten rule here.

40. Do pronounce Houston Street correctly: How-stun, not like the Texas city, which is Hew-stun. SOHO refers to a neighborhood South of Houston, NOHO is North of Houston and NOLITA defines Northern Little Italy.