Oct 24, 2025 • 2 min read
Phuket. Lauryn Ishak for Lonely Planet
Phuket is easy, breezy coastal living spiked with urban adventure. With expansive white sands, verdant jungles and trendy social hangouts galore, the island is a fabulous work-and-travel combo spot. Throw in Thailand’s digital nomad visa and it’s easy to see why young professionals are flocking here.
To reconnect with nature, spend some time at the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, located not far from the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project. With 30 acres dedicated to creating a natural habitat for rescued pachyderms, you'll have the opportunity to observe these living creatures roam freely in the Canopy Walkway.
The island is southern Thailand’s prime jumping-off point for sailing expeditions and deep-sea diving around the Andaman Sea. To the north, even more world-class dive sites and little-visited islands cluster around the limestone cliffs and emerald isles of Phang-Nga Bay. Island hopping and underwater adventures are possible in just a single day, with the comfort of modern resort life welcoming you back on Phuket by dinnertime.
The island’s 50km (31-mile) coastline has more than 30 gold-blond strands laced with jungle-covered mountaintops. Hit some of Thailand’s best surf spots along Phuket’s western coast and southern tip; try out kitesurfing, paragliding and paddling sea canoes.
Apart from nature’s solitude, Phuket boasts a lively yet unpretentious social scene. Soak up multicultural gastronomy and trendy cafés by day, as well as diverse evening entertainment. Cliffside bamboo hideaway A Blanket & A Pillow and underground techno lair Shelter are party-hearty favorites. Phuket’s lively night market scene includes standouts like Phuket Town’s Lard Yai on Sundays and Fridays on Boat Ave.
Standout moment
Dance barefoot on the white sands of Natai Beach as an international DJ spins deep house under disco lights strung through the mangroves. Just 30km (18 miles) north of Phuket airport, this stretch feels worlds away – usually serene and private but now pulsing with energy at one of Baba Beach Club’s underground parties, a secret shared only by those truly in the know.
All photos taken by Lauryn Ishak for Lonely Planet.
Explore related stories
