Beaches and islands are characteristic of southern Thailand's ravishing beauty, but the region spanning over 500km south of the Kra isthmus is just too vast to reduce to its coastal areas.

Blanketed by lush forests, Ranong near the Myanmar border is awash with hot springs and roaring waterfalls plunging from colossal heights. Further south on the Andaman Coast, Phang-Nga is chock-full of caves and viewpoints overlooking karst islets. And then there is Surat Thani on the Gulf of Thailand, one of south Thailand’s 14 provinces. Famed for the wild full moon parties of Ko Phangan, Surat Thani is also known for Khao Sok National Park – a rainforest older than the Amazon, with enough wildlife to thrill and chill intrepid travelers.

Lesser-known alternatives include Chumphon (and its main market) and Nakhon Si Thammarat (and its national museum), where culture buffs are outnumbered by locals. Globetrotting foodies should visit Trang for local-style roasted pork. The provincial, Chinese-influenced capital is infatuated with breakfast (served as early as 4am), while the Muslims of Satun sip coffee until 11pm. Sharing its southern border with Malaysia, Satun is beautifully varied; its Ko Tarutao Marine National Park has enough attractions to woo travelers.

Pack your bags: exploring southern Thailand beyond Phuket and Krabi will get you out of your travel rut.

When should I go to southern Thailand?

The south of Thailand sees only a dry and a wet season, and it’s never really cold by American or European standards. However, the seasonal pattern on the Andaman Coast varies from that on the Gulf of Thailand. If what you’re after is clear skies, take off for the west side of southern Thailand between late December and mid-April. To the east, the dry season is longer due to monsoon winds, with fair weather from late January to August. Mind you, I occasionally see unacceptably gloomy skies in July and August.

The weather is generally more predictable on the Andaman Coast. There, splashes of sunshine are rare in September and the first half of October, when lashing rains can be a killjoy. But that’s the best time for budget travelers and those keen to avoid high humidity levels. On the Gulf of Thailand, rainfall is at its worst from October to December. Ko Phangan and Ko Samui get busy once a month, when night owls flock to the islands for the full moon party.

No matter which side of southern Thailand you visit, brave the high season crowds and wallet-insulting hotel prices for bath-warm water, daytime highs of 35℃ (92℉) and market stalls piled with sweet and juicy mangoes.

Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani. Philipp Meier

How much time should I spend in southern Thailand?

You could spend a month in southern Thailand and would see only a fraction of the region’s attractions. Thus, pick a province or two and return for more.

If you’re a first-time visitor pressed for time, choose Phang-Nga. It’s only an hour’s drive from Phuket International Airport and offers a lot. On a one-week holiday, you can use Khao Lak as your base from which to embark on day trips to the Surin and Similan Islands. The granite-island archipelagos have crystal water, white coral sand and a fascinating underwater world. Also within reach is James Bond Island. The rock pinnacle you might have seen in a brochure is planted in the heart of Ao Phang-Nga, which was a location for two James Bond movies.

Should you have a few extra days, you can wander the historic streets of Takua Pa Old Town, laid out in a terraced house configuration fronted with arcades – straight out of a retro movie. Overnight jungle adventures and Cheow Lan Lake await in Khao Sok, while under-the-radar spots abound in Chumphon and Surat Thani. If you have oodles of time, so much the better. Venture out and soak in the hot springs of Ranong or Trang, marvel at natural wonders of Satun UNESCO Global Geopark, or let Nakhon Si Thammarat capture your heart with its history and cultural gems, multi-tiered waterfalls and genuinely friendly locals.

Sungai Kolok, a border town in Narathiwat province. Philipp Meier

Is it easy to get to and around southern Thailand?

Many international airlines have flights to Phuket, and budget airlines fly to Thailand’s largest island as well as Krabi from Bangkok. To get around, you can rent a car at these airports, flag down a taxi or hop on a bus. Save for a few uninhabited islets and backwaters, the Andaman Coast is connected by bus, boat and minivan. Finding scooter-rental joints is child’s play, but actually riding safely is not. Road conditions vary, and people’s behavior at U-turns is unpredictable. You must carry an international driver’s license, or else you need to cough up 1000 baht (฿) every time the guys in the brown uniform pull you over.

Most places in southern Thailand aren’t walkable, with the exception of old towns and local quarters. Loud, fast and sometimes pricey, tuk-tuks are a fun part of the Thailand experience, while songthaews (shared pickup trucks) and the Bolt app offer cheap rides. On the Gulf of Thailand, you can also ride the train to cities like Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat or Hat Yai, down to Sungai Kolok. While tickets are bookable online, they usually sell weeks before the travel date.

Top things to do in southern Thailand

Enjoy sweeping vistas of Chumphon

Sitting on a hill some 14km east of the city center, Khao Matsee commands a staggering, 360-degree view of the river delta, the floating huts of Pak Nam and Chumphon’s quiet Hat Pharadonphap. Countless estuaries wind through the fishing village like slithering snakes, while Tha Taphap’s river mouth and the seemingly endless coastline beckon beyond.

To take in the panoramic sight, you can grab the swing that looks out over an islet. Embodying the peaceful atmosphere, Guan Yin is perched on the hilltop and faces the sea. The Chinese deity is believed to protect sailors and ensure a safe journey. Complete with a cafe, this is a viewpoint you’ll want to add to your itinerary.

Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park, a Buddhist temple complex in Surat Thani’s Phanom district. Philipp Meier

Check out an underrated cultural sight in Surat Thani

Well off the tried-and-tested track, Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park is a Buddhist temple complex in Surat Thani’s Phanom district. Enthroned on jungle-clad limestone crags, the park has mortar spires and several stupas that glitter in gold, while laterite brick-red chedis are reminiscent of the Khmer empire. There’s also a rusty open gondola of a diesel-powered cable car that could pass for an aerial goods lift, should you want to feed your adventurous side. There aren’t any handrails to make you feel safe on the 300m-long ropeway, but the enigmatic Khai, a former monk, is worth meeting. He lives a hermit life at the hilltop shrine.

Gorge on fruits while cycling through Kiriwong, Thailand’s eco-friendliest backwater

Kiriwong is a tranquil respite from the tourist crowds of nearby Ko Samui and Ko Phangan. The village in the Nakhon Si Thammarat mountains received a Thailand Tourism Award in 1998 for its exceptional eco-tourism offerings. Travelers can learn the traditional art of tie-dye batik and basketry while staying with a local family.

The best way to explore the village is by bike. You can cycle between organic fruit orchards to sample the country’s sweetest and creamiest durian. Other notable sights include the 40m-long suspension bridge over the clear, bubbling Tha Di canal and laid-back cafes sprouting on either side. Kiriwong is becoming increasingly popular with Thais who love the fruit harvesting season from July to September. It's not as popular with foreign tourists, so it's worth a visit before it loses its rural village charm.

Bannang Thalung is a museum and shadow puppet theater in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Philipp Meier

Catch a shadow puppetry performance in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Used in Thailand for centuries, shadow puppetry is the art of relating stories through still shadows. To give puppets a soul, they meet light, set against a screen along with traditional Thai music and a performer who sings, spins yarns and laughs like a mischievous bully. While central Thailand tells mythical Ramakien tales that originate from the Hindi Rama Yana stories, southern Thailand chronicles what happened in bygone eras, including how residents fled their homes under the rule of the Srivijaya Kingdom between the 7th and 13th centuries. That’s when Thailand’s shadow play started. Legend has it shadow puppets were also used to cast voodoo spells.

Shadow puppetry is believed to have its roots in India, dating back over a thousand years. In Thailand, it started just south of Nakhon Si Thammarat in the Sriwichai territory, which was later split into several of today’s provinces, including Phatthalung. It’s also uncertain how the term nang thalung (shadow puppetry) emerged. While three theories exist, most likely is that a shadow puppetry called nang (performance) Phatthalung – performed in a Phatthalung palace for King Rama V – was later fused by Thai tongues into nang thalung. You can view the cultural attraction at Suchart Subsin’s Bannang Thalung in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

My favorite thing to do in southern Thailand

I’m a big fan of independent travel, which translates to scooter trips through villages and hillscapes overlooking coastlines, no matter the season. There’s nothing like not knowing where I will sleep, or stumbling across far-flung places where smiling kids are keen to say hello, excited to see a farang. I love, love, love the freedom of the open road, a world away from noise, pollution and crowds.

Southern Thailand gives me that, from the mountains of Ranong and Nakhon Si Thammarat to the inland reaches of Trang – wherever curiosity takes me. And there’s always a cafe to lap up local Thai coffee culture, particularly in Satun, where about 80 percent of the population are of Malay descent.

Haad Rin in Ko Phangan. Philipp Meier

How much money do I need for southern Thailand?

Fixtures on the tourist circuit – Ko Lipe, Ko Tao, Ko Samui and Ko Phangan – come with a premium. However, southern Thailand is generally good value. You could get by on ฿1000 a day. To dine at upscale restaurants and sleep like royalty, visit spas and go on trips, expect to shell out 10 times more.

Apple Pay rarely works in southern Thailand. Thai people love their native QR system (PromptPay) – convenient, but it requires a local bank account. Credit cards are accepted in tourist hotspots, though they’re often subject to surcharges. You’d better bring cash to burn.

Dorm bed: ฿175–300

Basic room for two: ฿500–1200

Local bus routes: ฿10–30

Long-distance buses: ฿350–700

Scooter rental per day: ฿250–350

Car rental per day: ฿900–1500

Coffee: ฿50–60

Dinner for two: ฿400

Kanom jeen fermented rice noodles: ฿30–60

Local beer at the bar: ฿70–150

Day trip: ฿2500–5000

Is southern Thailand safe?

Yes. Robberies hardly ever happen. It’s probably got to do with Buddhism, the kingdom’s predominant faith. Buddhists believe in karma. Thai Muslims are friendly and approachable people, too.

Hala-Bala, Thailand's southernmost jungle. Philipp Meier

What about safety and the conflict in Thailand’s deep south?

Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat have been strife-torn provinces in southern Thailand for centuries, but the conflict escalated in 2004 when three events started an endless cycle of attack and retaliation. Rebels of the BRN (National Revolutionary Front), RKK and others are eager to gain cultural and territorial autonomy. However the conflict has drifted far from its roots and now involves criminals, Buddhist vigilante groups and others with a stake in what ensues.

Locals try to rise above the war, living as farmers, fruit vendors or rubber plantation workers. But the Muslims, Buddhists and Kudi Chins live in constant fear; the rebels are among them in the villages. Neighbors could be resistance fighters who shoot them for being a police informant. The terrorists monitor people from forest hideaways; IED attacks happen time and again. Sure, attacks aren’t targeted at tourists, and soldiers in bullet-proof vests patrol trains, but be cautious when traveling in Thailand’s southernmost border provinces. Hotels can connect you with private guides who take you to Hala-Bala, the country's southernmost jungle.

What's are the etiquette rules in southern Thailand?

By and large, etiquette is not different from elsewhere in the kingdom. The biggest sins include pointing feet at others, shouting, not taking off your shoes before entering homes, shops and especially temples, climbing Buddha statues or making someone “lose face.”

Philipp Meier researched the Phuket chapter for Lonely Planet's Thailand guidebook, which is scheduled to be published in August 2026.