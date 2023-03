Located 12km south of Ranong, this 668-sq-km park preserves a rainforest and a 300m-high tiered waterfall. A short trail leads up to a section of the waterfall where you can wade into the stream. The area is also home to locally celebrated panda crabs, an unusual freshwater crab with a white body and purple mouth. Both this park and the Pornrang Hot Springs can be visited with the ticket bought at the hot springs.