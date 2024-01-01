Opposite Kawthoung, this beach-free private island, known in Moken as Pulau Ru, is home to Andaman Club. The resort offers trips to beaches on Zadetgale Kyun and Zadetgyi Kyun (St Matthew's Island), each about 45 minutes away by speedboat.
Thahtay Kyun
Myeik Archipelago
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.29 MILES
Located 12km south of Ranong, this 668-sq-km park preserves a rainforest and a 300m-high tiered waterfall. A short trail leads up to a section of the…
8.4 MILES
This hot-spring area 6km south of Ranong offers several pools of varying temperatures and a cooler pool for swimming fed by a stream. Your entry ticket…
15.76 MILES
Shrouded in jungle just north of the main pier, on Ko Phayam's east coast, you'll find a majestic golden Buddha here flanked by a three-headed naga …
2.88 MILES
Towering over Kawthoung is this hilltop temple with great views of the city.
16.75 MILES
A Moken (Sea Gypsy) village is located at the western side of Buffalo Bay. From the end of the road you need to walk through deep sand and cross a river…
24.25 MILES
The Laem Son National Park covers 315 sq km of land, shared by the Ranong and Phang-Nga Provinces, and includes around 100km of Andaman Sea coastline –…
8.51 MILES
This pretty refuge at the base of a hill was originally a resting place for Buddhist pilgrims. A temple was constructed on the site in 1987. You can hike…
2.44 MILES
At the southern end of the harbour lies this modest park, named for King Bayinnaung, a Burmese monarch who invaded Thailand several times between 1548 and…
