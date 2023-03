The Laem Son National Park covers 315 sq km of land, shared by the Ranong and Phang-Nga Provinces, and includes around 100km of Andaman Sea coastline – the longest protected shore in the country – as well as over 20 idyllic islets. Much of the coast here is covered with mangrove swamps, home to various species of birds, deer and monkeys (including crab-eating macaques), often seen while you’re driving along the road to the park headquarters.