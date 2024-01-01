Cape Bayint Naung

Tanintharyi Region

At the southern end of the harbour lies this modest park, named for King Bayinnaung, a Burmese monarch who invaded Thailand several times between 1548 and 1569. A bronze statue of Bayinnaung, outfitted in full battle gear and brandishing a sword pointed at Thailand – not exactly a welcoming sight for visiting Thais – stands at the crest of a hill on the cape.

Nearby Tanintharyi Region attractions

1. Anandar Paya

0.47 MILES

Towering over Kawthoung is this hilltop temple with great views of the city.

2. Thahtay Kyun

2.44 MILES

Opposite Kawthoung, this beach-free private island, known in Moken as Pulau Ru, is home to Andaman Club. The resort offers trips to beaches on Zadetgale…

3. Pornrang Hot Springs

8.29 MILES

This hot-spring area 6km south of Ranong offers several pools of varying temperatures and a cooler pool for swimming fed by a stream. Your entry ticket…

4. Wat Ban Ngao

9.3 MILES

This pretty refuge at the base of a hill was originally a resting place for Buddhist pilgrims. A temple was constructed on the site in 1987. You can hike…

5. Ngao Waterfall National Park

9.89 MILES

Located 12km south of Ranong, this 668-sq-km park preserves a rainforest and a 300m-high tiered waterfall. A short trail leads up to a section of the…

6. Wat Phayam

18.18 MILES

Shrouded in jungle just north of the main pier, on Ko Phayam's east coast, you'll find a majestic golden Buddha here flanked by a three-headed naga …

7. Moken Village

19.19 MILES

A Moken (Sea Gypsy) village is located at the western side of Buffalo Bay. From the end of the road you need to walk through deep sand and cross a river…

8. Laem Son National Park

26.44 MILES

The Laem Son National Park covers 315 sq km of land, shared by the Ranong and Phang-Nga Provinces, and includes around 100km of Andaman Sea coastline –…