Moken Village

A Moken (Sea Gypsy) village is located at the western side of Buffalo Bay. From the end of the road you need to walk through deep sand and cross a river on a hand-pulled rope pontoon. It's also accessible from the northern end of Ao Yai (a 45-minute walk). Signs at the village warn tourists to dress appropriately (no bikinis). It's best to go with Fiona, Australian director of the local NGO All For Villages, which has an office near the main pier.

Most local adults don't want their pictures taken but photographing kids is OK (ask first anyway).