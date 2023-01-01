National Museum

If you want to really understand Nakhon, this is the place. A series of interconnected rooms housing stunning artefacts with detailed displays in Thai and English take you chronologically from the Stone Age through to the present era, and culturally from local birth rituals to funeral rites. Standout items include a beautiful, intricately patterned, prehistoric bronze Mahorethuek drum, and the 5th- to 6th-century stone figure of Vishnu found at nearby Ho Phra Narai, the oldest depiction discovered in Nakhon region.

On your way out, look out for the amusing, award-winning coconut grater, where the blade protrudes tail-like from the anus of the naked male figure.