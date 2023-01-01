Masjid Salah Ud Din

Fronted by the huge black-and-white picture of a young King Rama IX sat atop the mosque's ornate wooden mimbar (pulpit), this mosque is distinctly Moghul in design and features several onion domes. Green is widely used, as it was reportedly the Prophet Muhammad's favourite colour. Visitors should arrive outside of prayer times and observe rules about modesty and clothing akin to visiting a temple (women should also wear headscarves). Note how the original mehrab (Imam's niche) points slightly off Mecca.