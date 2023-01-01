City Pillar Shrine

Completed in 1999, this stunning white monument has four small buildings centred around a beautiful, three-tiered central shrine in the Sriwichai style that houses Nakhon's City Pillar, a sacred wooden pillar carved with the four faces of Chatu Kham Ram Thep, the city’s guardian angel. Locals regularly come here to pay their respects in the belief that it will improve their luck, power, and prestige, keep them from misfortune and bring prosperity and fulfilment to their working lives.