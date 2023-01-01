Nakhon Si Thammarat Central Mosque

This huge, golden-domed mosque on the outskirts of Nakhon Si Thammarat is a big statement that you are now very much entering Thailand's Muslim southern territories. Aesthetically pleasing, two gold-rimmed minarets loom overhead and the use of stained glass windows is widespread. Inside, a beautiful tri-domed dark wood mimbar (pulpit) sits in a modern, light, open central hall. Time your visit for noon on a Friday, when the mosque really comes alive.

Run by the Central Islamic Council of Nakhon Si Thammarat, tours can be arranged by phoning ahead. The mosque is located 8km northwest of the city centre.