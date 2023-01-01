Shadow Puppet Museum

There are two styles of local shadow puppets: năng đà·lung and năng yài. At just under 1m tall, the former feature movable appendages and parts; the latter are nearly life-sized, and lack moving parts. Both are intricately carved from cow hide. Suchart Subsin’s puppet house has a small museum where staff can demonstrate the cutting process and put on performances for visitors (50B).

Look out for the shadow puppets from the 18th century upstairs, and others from the WWII era which are smaller than the traditional size and include a biplane.