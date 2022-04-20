Krabi Province

Overview

When travellers talk dreamily about the amazing Andaman, they usually mean Krabi, with its trademark karst formations curving along the coast like a giant limestone fortress of adventure, or rising out of the islands and hanging over idyllic white-sand beaches. Rock climbers will find their nirvana in Railay, while castaway wannabes should head to Ko Lanta, Ko Phi-Phi or any of the other 150-plus islands swimming off this 120km-long shoreline.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Main street "Old Town" Koh Lanta, Chinese banner

    Ban Si Raya

    Ko Lanta

    Located halfway down Lanta's eastern coast, Ban Si Raya was the island's original port and commercial centre, providing a safe harbour for Arab and…

  • Ko Phi Phi view from top, Thailand

    Phi-Phi Viewpoint

    Ko Phi-Phi

    The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…

  • Ao Maya

    Ao Maya

    Ko Phi-Phi

    Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…

  • Stone formation on island in Thailand

    Mu Ko Lanta National Park

    Ko Lanta

    Established in 1990, this marine national park protects 16 islands in the Ko Lanta group, including the southern tip of Ko Lanta Yai. The park is…

  • Cave Kao Ma Kaew Cave, Koh Lanta Iceland, Thailand; Shutterstock ID 365713283; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Tham Khao Maikaeo

    Ko Lanta

    Monsoon rains pounding away at limestone crevices for millions of years have created this complex of caverns and tunnels. There are cathedral-size…

  • Tower

    Laem Tanod

    Ko Lanta

    The wild, jungled mountainous southern tip of the island has sheer drops and massive views for intrepid motorbikers. The road to the Mu Ko Lanta National…

  • 500px Photo ID: 143659299 - Два необитаемых островка посреди индийского океана. Единственные жители здесь - вараны и белки. Дословно острова называются как остров белки левый и правый

    Ko Rok Nai

    Ko Lanta

    Part of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Ko Rok Nai is very beautiful, with a crescent-shaped bay backed by cliffs, fine coral reefs and a sparkling white…

  • KRABI, THAILAND - 2013/11/09: Panorama of the Tiger Cave on Koh Lanta Island near Klongjak Waterfall. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Tham Seua

    Ko Lanta

    Reached via a signposted track heading east off the national park headquarters road, 2km south of Hat Khlong Nin, Tham Seua has interesting tunnels to…

Sustainable Travel

Thailand’s most famous beach is now closed indefinitely

Oct 3, 2018 • 1 min read

