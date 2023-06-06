Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Catherine Sutherland
With their curvy, bleached beaches and stunning jungle interiors, Phi-Phi Don and Phi-Phi Leh – collectively known as Ko Phi-Phi – are the darlings of the Andaman Coast. Phi-Phi Don is a hedonistic paradise where visitors cavort by day in azure seas and party all night on soft sand. In contrast, smaller Ko Phi-Phi Leh is undeveloped and hotel-free, its coral reefs and crystal-clear waters overseen by soaring, jagged cliffs, and visited only on day or sunset cruises.
Ko Phi-Phi
The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…
Ko Phi-Phi
Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…
Ko Phi-Phi
On the northeastern tip of the island, Viking Cave is a major collection point for outrageously valuable swifts' nests, the key components of the Chinese…
Ko Phi-Phi
This northeastern beach is long, white and sandy with a small chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) settlement at its northern end. Despite the…
Ko Phi-Phi
Still low-key, this small, remote, grey-gold eastern bay has a few modest family-run bungalows and good snorkelling. You can get here by long-tail from…
Ko Phi-Phi
Ao Lo Bakao's fine stretch of northeastern palm-backed sand, ringed by dramatic hills, is one of Phi-Phi’s loveliest, with offshore views over aqua bliss…
Ko Phi-Phi
This stretch of pure-white south-coast beach is perfect for swimming, but don’t expect to have it to yourself – it’s lively and popular with families,…
Ko Phi-Phi
A gorgeous white-sand beach sharing the same bay as a small fishing hamlet. To get here, charter a long-tail from Ao Ton Sai (1000B; 200B by shared taxi…
Filter by interest:
Sustainable TravelTalkin’ trash: 6 beach cleans you can join in cities around the world
Oct 16, 2019 • 7 min read
Get to the heart of Ko Phi-Phi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Thailand $29.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99
Thailand's Islands & Beaches $24.99