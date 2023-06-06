Ko Phi-Phi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Path leading to Laem Tong Beach.

Catherine Sutherland

Overview

With their curvy, bleached beaches and stunning jungle interiors, Phi-Phi Don and Phi-Phi Leh – collectively known as Ko Phi-Phi – are the darlings of the Andaman Coast. Phi-Phi Don is a hedonistic paradise where visitors cavort by day in azure seas and party all night on soft sand. In contrast, smaller Ko Phi-Phi Leh is undeveloped and hotel-free, its coral reefs and crystal-clear waters overseen by soaring, jagged cliffs, and visited only on day or sunset cruises.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ko Phi Phi view from top, Thailand

    Phi-Phi Viewpoint

    Ko Phi-Phi

    The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…

  • Ao Maya

    Ao Maya

    Ko Phi-Phi

    Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…

  • Viking Cave

    Viking Cave

    Ko Phi-Phi

    On the northeastern tip of the island, Viking Cave is a major collection point for outrageously valuable swifts' nests, the key components of the Chinese…

  • Hat Laem Thong

    Hat Laem Thong

    Ko Phi-Phi

    This northeastern beach is long, white and sandy with a small chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) settlement at its northern end. Despite the…

  • Hat Rantee

    Hat Rantee

    Ko Phi-Phi

    Still low-key, this small, remote, grey-gold eastern bay has a few modest family-run bungalows and good snorkelling. You can get here by long-tail from…

  • Ao Lo Bakao

    Ao Lo Bakao

    Ko Phi-Phi

    Ao Lo Bakao's fine stretch of northeastern palm-backed sand, ringed by dramatic hills, is one of Phi-Phi’s loveliest, with offshore views over aqua bliss…

  • Hat Yao

    Hat Yao

    Ko Phi-Phi

    This stretch of pure-white south-coast beach is perfect for swimming, but don’t expect to have it to yourself – it’s lively and popular with families,…

  • Hat Phak Nam

    Hat Phak Nam

    Ko Phi-Phi

    A gorgeous white-sand beach sharing the same bay as a small fishing hamlet. To get here, charter a long-tail from Ao Ton Sai (1000B; 200B by shared taxi…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Ko Phi-Phi

Filter by interest:

Sustainable Travel

Talkin’ trash: 6 beach cleans you can join in cities around the world

Oct 16, 2019 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ko Phi-Phi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.