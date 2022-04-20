Ao Nang

Ao Nang beach. Krabi. Thailand

Overview

First the hard truths. Thanks to its unchecked development huddled in the shadows of stunning karst scenery, Ao Nang is ugly-pretty. There's a slightly seedy undercurrent, too.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Shell Cemetery

    Shell Cemetery

    Ao Nang

    About 8km east of Ao Nang at the eastern end of Ao Nam Mao is the Shell Cemetery: giant slabs formed from millions of tiny 75-million-year-old fossil…

