About 8km east of Ao Nang at the eastern end of Ao Nam Mao is the Shell Cemetery: giant slabs formed from millions of tiny 75-million-year-old fossil shells. There's a dusty visitors centre, with mildly interesting geological displays, plus stalls selling snacks. Sŏrng·tăa·ou (pick-up minibuses) from Krabi/Ao Nang cost 70/50B.