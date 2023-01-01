Wat Tham Seua

This sprawling hill and cave temple complex 9km north of Krabi Town is an easy, worthwhile day trip. At the park entrance you'll come to a gruellingly steep 1260-step staircase leading to a 600m karst peak. After a 30- to 40-minute climb, the fit and fearless are rewarded with golden Buddha statues, a gilded stupa and spectacular views out to sea beyond Ao Nang. Start early and bring water; there are drinking taps at the top.

The best of the rest of the grounds can be found by following a loop trail through a little forest valley behind the ridge where the bòht (central sanctuary) is located. Here you'll find several limestone caves hiding Buddha images, statues and altars.

This is a sacred area of worship: please dress appropriately by covering shoulders to knees and avoiding tight outfits.

Motorcycle taxis from Krabi cost 200B return. A sŏrng·tăa·ou (pick-up minibus) from Krabi's Th Utarakit is 70B.