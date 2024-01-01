Hat Railay East

Railay

LoginSave

Railay's most developed beach, this shallow, muddy, mangrove-lined bay recedes to mudflats during low tide, gets steamy hot if the breezes aren’t blowing and isn't appealing for swimming. But it's lined with affordable hotels, guesthouses and restaurants and is only a five-minute walk to better beaches.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ao Maya

    Ao Maya

    23.54 MILES

    Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…

  • Ko Phi Phi view from top, Thailand

    Phi-Phi Viewpoint

    18.93 MILES

    The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…

  • Hat Tham Phra Nang

    Hat Tham Phra Nang

    0.45 MILES

    A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…

  • Wat Tham Seua

    Wat Tham Seua

    9.68 MILES

    This sprawling hill and cave temple complex 9km north of Krabi Town is an easy, worthwhile day trip. At the park entrance you'll come to a gruellingly…

  • Viking Cave

    Viking Cave

    22.68 MILES

    On the northeastern tip of the island, Viking Cave is a major collection point for outrageously valuable swifts' nests, the key components of the Chinese…

  • Sa Phra Nang

    Sa Phra Nang

    0.43 MILES

    Halfway along the trail linking Hat Railay East to Hat Tham Phra Nang, a sharp 'path' leads up the jungle-cloaked cliff wall to this hidden lagoon. The…

  • Tham Phra Nang

    Tham Phra Nang

    0.45 MILES

    At the eastern end of Hat Tham Phra Nang is this important shrine for local fisherfolk (Muslim and Buddhist), who make offerings of carved wooden…

View more attractions

Nearby Railay attractions

1. Tham Phra Nang Nai

0.22 MILES

A wooden boardwalk leads through a series of illuminated caverns full of beautiful limestone formations (and squeaking bats) but, with shifting rain…

2. Viewpoint

0.25 MILES

A steep, rough trail leads to this viewpoint, which offers fine vistas over the peninsula. The trail is halfway along the path linking Hat Railay East to…

3. Hat Railay West

0.27 MILES

This beach is a near-flawless white wonder and is the best place in Railay to swim, join an afternoon pick-up football game or watch a fiery sunset. It’s…

4. Sa Phra Nang

0.43 MILES

Halfway along the trail linking Hat Railay East to Hat Tham Phra Nang, a sharp 'path' leads up the jungle-cloaked cliff wall to this hidden lagoon. The…

5. Tham Phra Nang

0.45 MILES

At the eastern end of Hat Tham Phra Nang is this important shrine for local fisherfolk (Muslim and Buddhist), who make offerings of carved wooden…

6. Hat Tham Phra Nang

0.45 MILES

A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…

7. Hat Ton Sai

0.77 MILES

The beach itself isn't spectacular (especially at low tide) but with so much good rock climbing around, most people don't mind. To soak up some rays, take…

8. Shell Cemetery

3.04 MILES

About 8km east of Ao Nang at the eastern end of Ao Nam Mao is the Shell Cemetery: giant slabs formed from millions of tiny 75-million-year-old fossil…