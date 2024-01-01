Railay's most developed beach, this shallow, muddy, mangrove-lined bay recedes to mudflats during low tide, gets steamy hot if the breezes aren’t blowing and isn't appealing for swimming. But it's lined with affordable hotels, guesthouses and restaurants and is only a five-minute walk to better beaches.
Hat Railay East
Railay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.54 MILES
Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…
18.93 MILES
The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…
0.45 MILES
A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…
Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi-Phi National Park
3.8 MILES
This park protects 397 sq km of Krabi Province coastline and islands, including Ko Phi-Phi, Ao Nam Mao and the Shell Cemetery.
9.68 MILES
This sprawling hill and cave temple complex 9km north of Krabi Town is an easy, worthwhile day trip. At the park entrance you'll come to a gruellingly…
22.68 MILES
On the northeastern tip of the island, Viking Cave is a major collection point for outrageously valuable swifts' nests, the key components of the Chinese…
0.43 MILES
Halfway along the trail linking Hat Railay East to Hat Tham Phra Nang, a sharp 'path' leads up the jungle-cloaked cliff wall to this hidden lagoon. The…
0.45 MILES
At the eastern end of Hat Tham Phra Nang is this important shrine for local fisherfolk (Muslim and Buddhist), who make offerings of carved wooden…
Nearby Railay attractions
0.22 MILES
A wooden boardwalk leads through a series of illuminated caverns full of beautiful limestone formations (and squeaking bats) but, with shifting rain…
0.25 MILES
A steep, rough trail leads to this viewpoint, which offers fine vistas over the peninsula. The trail is halfway along the path linking Hat Railay East to…
0.27 MILES
This beach is a near-flawless white wonder and is the best place in Railay to swim, join an afternoon pick-up football game or watch a fiery sunset. It’s…
0.77 MILES
The beach itself isn't spectacular (especially at low tide) but with so much good rock climbing around, most people don't mind. To soak up some rays, take…
3.04 MILES
About 8km east of Ao Nang at the eastern end of Ao Nam Mao is the Shell Cemetery: giant slabs formed from millions of tiny 75-million-year-old fossil…