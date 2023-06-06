Krabi Town

Wat Kaew Korawaram in Krabi

Bustling Krabi Town is majestically situated among impossibly angular limestone karst formations jutting from the mangroves, but mid-city you’re more likely to be awestruck by the sheer volume of guesthouses and travel agencies packed into this compact town. It's a key transport hub, around which a busy traveler scene continues to evolve. There's no shortage of restaurants, or gift shops selling the usual trinkets.

  • Wat Tham Seua

    Wat Tham Seua

    Krabi Town

    This sprawling hill and cave temple complex 9km north of Krabi Town is an easy, worthwhile day trip. At the park entrance you'll come to a gruellingly…

  • Wat Kaew Korawaram

    Wat Kaew Korawaram

    Krabi Town

    While not a must-see sight, this Buddhist temple has some interesting 19th- and 20th-century buildings and a majestic dragon-flanked staircase leading up…

