Railay

Longtail boats at Phra Nang Beach (Hat Phra Nang) with Happy Island in the background. Railay, Krabi, Thailand

Overview

Krabi’s fairytale limestone formations come to a dramatic climax at Railay (also spelt Rai Leh), the ultimate Andaman gym for rock-climbing fanatics. Monkeys frolic alongside climbers on the gorgeous crags, while down below some of the prettiest beaches in all Thailand are backed by proper jungle.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sa Phra Nang

    Sa Phra Nang

    Railay

    Halfway along the trail linking Hat Railay East to Hat Tham Phra Nang, a sharp 'path' leads up the jungle-cloaked cliff wall to this hidden lagoon. The…

  • Tham Phra Nang

    Tham Phra Nang

    Railay

    At the eastern end of Hat Tham Phra Nang is this important shrine for local fisherfolk (Muslim and Buddhist), who make offerings of carved wooden…

  • Hat Tham Phra Nang

    Hat Tham Phra Nang

    Railay

    A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…

  • Tham Phra Nang Nai

    Tham Phra Nang Nai

    Railay

    A wooden boardwalk leads through a series of illuminated caverns full of beautiful limestone formations (and squeaking bats) but, with shifting rain…

  • Hat Railay West

    Hat Railay West

    Railay

    This beach is a near-flawless white wonder and is the best place in Railay to swim, join an afternoon pick-up football game or watch a fiery sunset. It’s…

  • Hat Railay East

    Hat Railay East

    Railay

    Railay's most developed beach, this shallow, muddy, mangrove-lined bay recedes to mudflats during low tide, gets steamy hot if the breezes aren’t blowing…

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    Railay

    A steep, rough trail leads to this viewpoint, which offers fine vistas over the peninsula. The trail is halfway along the path linking Hat Railay East to…

Articles

Latest stories from Railay

A rock climber scales a sheer rock face in Krabi, Thailand. In the background is a sweeping view of a white-sand beach and turquoise sea.

Sports

The 7 best rock climbing destinations in Southeast Asia

Jan 14, 2020 • 6 min read

