Krabi’s fairytale limestone formations come to a dramatic climax at Railay (also spelt Rai Leh), the ultimate Andaman gym for rock-climbing fanatics. Monkeys frolic alongside climbers on the gorgeous crags, while down below some of the prettiest beaches in all Thailand are backed by proper jungle.
Railay
Halfway along the trail linking Hat Railay East to Hat Tham Phra Nang, a sharp 'path' leads up the jungle-cloaked cliff wall to this hidden lagoon. The…
Railay
At the eastern end of Hat Tham Phra Nang is this important shrine for local fisherfolk (Muslim and Buddhist), who make offerings of carved wooden…
Railay
A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…
Railay
A wooden boardwalk leads through a series of illuminated caverns full of beautiful limestone formations (and squeaking bats) but, with shifting rain…
Railay
This beach is a near-flawless white wonder and is the best place in Railay to swim, join an afternoon pick-up football game or watch a fiery sunset. It’s…
Railay
Railay's most developed beach, this shallow, muddy, mangrove-lined bay recedes to mudflats during low tide, gets steamy hot if the breezes aren’t blowing…
Railay
A steep, rough trail leads to this viewpoint, which offers fine vistas over the peninsula. The trail is halfway along the path linking Hat Railay East to…
