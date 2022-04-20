Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Catherine Sutherland
Once the domain of sea gypsies, Lanta has morphed from a luscious Thai backwater into a getaway for both Asian and European, especially Scandinavian, visitors who come for the divine miles-long beaches (though the northern coast is alarmingly eroded) and nearby dive spots of Hin Daeng, Hin Muang and Ko Haa.
Ko Lanta
Located halfway down Lanta's eastern coast, Ban Si Raya was the island's original port and commercial centre, providing a safe harbour for Arab and…
Ko Lanta
Established in 1990, this marine national park protects 16 islands in the Ko Lanta group, including the southern tip of Ko Lanta Yai. The park is…
Ko Lanta
Monsoon rains pounding away at limestone crevices for millions of years have created this complex of caverns and tunnels. There are cathedral-size…
Ko Lanta
The wild, jungled mountainous southern tip of the island has sheer drops and massive views for intrepid motorbikers. The road to the Mu Ko Lanta National…
Ko Lanta
Part of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Ko Rok Nai is very beautiful, with a crescent-shaped bay backed by cliffs, fine coral reefs and a sparkling white…
Ko Lanta
Reached via a signposted track heading east off the national park headquarters road, 2km south of Hat Khlong Nin, Tham Seua has interesting tunnels to…
Ko Lanta
This is thatched-roof, Rasta-bar bliss, with beach volleyball, moon parties and the occasional well-advertised mushroom shake. Still, it’s all pretty low…
Ko Lanta
A luscious, nearly forgotten cove at the southwestern curve just before the cape, this is one of Lanta's finest beaches. It's backed by elegant palm…
Get to the heart of Ko Lanta with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Thailand $29.99
Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & Northern Thailand $27.99
Thailand's Islands & Beaches $24.99