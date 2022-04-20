Ko Lanta

Once the domain of sea gypsies, Lanta has morphed from a luscious Thai backwater into a getaway for both Asian and European, especially Scandinavian, visitors who come for the divine miles-long beaches (though the northern coast is alarmingly eroded) and nearby dive spots of Hin Daeng, Hin Muang and Ko Haa.

  • Main street "Old Town" Koh Lanta, Chinese banner

    Ban Si Raya

    Ko Lanta

    Located halfway down Lanta's eastern coast, Ban Si Raya was the island's original port and commercial centre, providing a safe harbour for Arab and…

  • Stone formation on island in Thailand

    Mu Ko Lanta National Park

    Ko Lanta

    Established in 1990, this marine national park protects 16 islands in the Ko Lanta group, including the southern tip of Ko Lanta Yai. The park is…

  • Cave Kao Ma Kaew Cave, Koh Lanta Iceland, Thailand; Shutterstock ID 365713283; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Tham Khao Maikaeo

    Ko Lanta

    Monsoon rains pounding away at limestone crevices for millions of years have created this complex of caverns and tunnels. There are cathedral-size…

  • Tower

    Laem Tanod

    Ko Lanta

    The wild, jungled mountainous southern tip of the island has sheer drops and massive views for intrepid motorbikers. The road to the Mu Ko Lanta National…

  • 500px Photo ID: 143659299 - Два необитаемых островка посреди индийского океана. Единственные жители здесь - вараны и белки. Дословно острова называются как остров белки левый и правый

    Ko Rok Nai

    Ko Lanta

    Part of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Ko Rok Nai is very beautiful, with a crescent-shaped bay backed by cliffs, fine coral reefs and a sparkling white…

  • KRABI, THAILAND - 2013/11/09: Panorama of the Tiger Cave on Koh Lanta Island near Klongjak Waterfall. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Tham Seua

    Ko Lanta

    Reached via a signposted track heading east off the national park headquarters road, 2km south of Hat Khlong Nin, Tham Seua has interesting tunnels to…

  • Hat Khlong Khong

    Hat Khlong Khong

    Ko Lanta

    This is thatched-roof, Rasta-bar bliss, with beach volleyball, moon parties and the occasional well-advertised mushroom shake. Still, it’s all pretty low…

  • Ao Mai Phai

    Ao Mai Phai

    Ko Lanta

    A luscious, nearly forgotten cove at the southwestern curve just before the cape, this is one of Lanta's finest beaches. It's backed by elegant palm…

