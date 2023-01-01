Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve

A magnificent redwood forest 2 miles north of Guerneville, this 805-acre reserve was saved from the saw by a 19th-century lumber magnate. Short interpretive trails lead into magical forests, with old-growth redwoods 30 stories high. Beyond lie 20 miles of backcountry trails through oak woodlands in adjoining Austin Creek State Recreation Area, one of Sonoma County’s last remaining wilderness areas. Walk or cycle in for free; pay only to park.