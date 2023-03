Surprisingly upscale for West County, Hartford sits in a pastoral valley surrounded by redwood-forested hills, on one of the area’s prettiest back roads. It specializes in fine single-vineyard Pinot (13 kinds), Chardonnay and Zinfandel from old-vine fruit. Umbrella-shaded picnic tables dot the garden. Bottles are $30 to $100; the tasting fee is waived with purchase.