Graton Gallery

Russian River Area

Original works of local artists, including paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, glass textiles and more, are showcased at this gallery and sculpture garden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST. HELENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rows of oak wine barrels sit on racks at Tres Sabores Winery September 25, 2009 in St. Helena, California. Tres Sabores, a certified organic winery, has strated to harvest their grapes for the 2009 vintage as wineries throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys begin to harvest and crush grapes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Tres Sabores

    23.04 MILES

    At the valley’s westernmost edge, where sloping vineyards meet wooded hillsides, Tres Sabores is a portal to old Napa – no fancy tasting room, no snobbery…

  • Macrostie

    Macrostie

    8.14 MILES

    For its creamy and crisp chardonnays and earthy pinots, along with top-notch service and an elegant tasting room, Macrostie is the talk of Wine Country…

  • Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    Robert Sinskey Vineyards

    28.9 MILES

    The fabulous hillside tasting room, constructed of stone, redwood and teak, resembles a small cathedral – fitting, given the sacred status here bestowed…

  • Hess Collection

    Hess Collection

    27.1 MILES

    Art-lovers: don’t miss Hess Collection, whose galleries display mixed-media and large-canvas works, including pieces by Francis Bacon and Robert…

  • Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

    Gundlach-Bundschu Winery

    26.53 MILES

    California's oldest family-run winery looks like a castle but has a down-to-earth vibe. Founded in 1858 by a Bavarian immigrant, its signatures are…

  • Frog's Leap

    Frog's Leap

    25.47 MILES

    Meandering paths wind through magical gardens and fruit-bearing orchards surrounding an 1884 barn and farmstead with cats and chickens. The vibe is casual…

  • Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    Patrick Amiot Junk Art

    3.14 MILES

    Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…

  • Sonoma Plaza

    Sonoma Plaza

    24.46 MILES

    This is the largest plaza in California, and the veritable center for politics, love and community in the Sonoma Valley. Smack in the center of the plaza,…

Nearby Russian River Area attractions

1. Iron Horse

1.94 MILES

Atop a hill with drop-dead views over the county, Iron Horse is known for sparkling wines, which the White House often pours. The outdoor tasting room is…

2. Marimar Estate

2.08 MILES

Middle-of-nowhere Marimar Estates specializes in all-organic Pinot – seven different kinds – and Spanish varietals. The hacienda-style hilltop tasting…

3. Patrick Amiot Junk Art

3.14 MILES

Prepare to gawk and giggle at the wacky Patrick Amiot sculptures gracing front yards along Florence Ave. Fashioned from recycled materials, a hot-rodding…

4. Farmers Market

3.38 MILES

Coming to life on the downtown plaza, this farmers market brings in a delightful mix of vendors from basket weavers to goat's cheese producers. A fine…

5. Spirit Works Distillery

3.42 MILES

A bracing alternative to wine tasting, Spirit Works crafts superb small-batch spirits – vodka, gin, sloe gin and whiskey – from organic California red…

6. Barlow

3.51 MILES

The Barlow occupies a former apple-processing plant, repurposed into a 12-acre village of food producers, artists, winemakers, coffee roasters, spirits…

7. Hartford

4.37 MILES

Surprisingly upscale for West County, Hartford sits in a pastoral valley surrounded by redwood-forested hills, on one of the area’s prettiest back roads…

8. Bohème Wines

4.71 MILES

Drop in to this little tasting room in downtown Occidental for free swigs of dry Chardonnay, earthy Pinots and a big Syrah, all from the cooler climes…