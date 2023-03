A bracing alternative to wine tasting, Spirit Works crafts superb small-batch spirits – vodka, gin, sloe gin and whiskey – from organic California red-winter wheat. The distillery abides by a 'grain-to-glass' philosophy, with milling, mashing, fermenting and distilling all done on-site. Sample and buy in the warehouse. Tours (by reservation) happen 2pm and 4pm Friday to Sunday and finish with a tasting.

Bottles are $27 to $36.