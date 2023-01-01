The Barlow occupies a former apple-processing plant, repurposed into a 12-acre village of food producers, artists, winemakers, coffee roasters, spirits distillers and indie restaurateurs, who showcase West County's culinary and artistic diversity. Wander shed to shed, sample everything from house-brewed beer to ice cream flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen and meet artisans in their workshops.

Usually on Thursdays 4pm to 8pm, from May to October, the Barlow hosts a 'street fair,' with live music and local vendors.