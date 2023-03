Inside a vintage-1920s garage, Porter Creek’s tasting bar is a former bowling-alley lane, plunked atop barrels. Porter is old-school Northern California, an early pioneer in biodynamic farming. High-acid, food-friendly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are specialties, but there’s old-vine Zinfandel and other Burgundian- and Rhône-style wines too. Tasting fee waived with purchase. Bottles cost $24 to $72.