Pinot Noir is a finicky grape that withers in sun and mildews in fog, yet it thrives in Russian River Valley, including at solar-powered Moshin Vineyards. The winery also specializes in small-production Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel. Tasting fee waived with purchase.