Photographer and journalist Trà My Nguyen Hoang grew up in Hanoi, Vietnam. College took her to Dublin – similar to her father, who moved to the city in the 1990s for business school before returning home. Unlike her father, Nguyen Hoang stayed in Ireland and after 12 years in Dublin received her citizenship in 2024.

“With any city, when you first move there's always this really awkward first phase," said Nguyen Hoang, "It’s like dating. You don't quite know each other. You just try it out, see what works and what doesn't work. And you meet other people who also love the city, and it becomes love by osmosis. You can feel how much other people love it here that gets you to love it, too. But it's like a relationship. You have to tend to it. Now I’ve found my little corner and I tend to it, and my work kind of grew from there.”

Left: One of the numerous flower stands dotted along Grafton Street, a main shopping street in Dublin. Right: Grand Canal in Portobello, one of the city's most popular summer hangout spots. Trà My Nguyen Hoang (2)

The iconic yellow-and-blue Dublin Bus making its way past O’Connell Bridge, the main traffic artery of the city. Trà My Nguyen Hoang

Left: Outside Davy Byrne’s pub on Bloomsday, an annual celebration of the writer James Joyce. Right: Sunseekers and swimmers lounge around Vico Bath or Hawk Cliff, a popular swimming spot in Dalkey. Trà My Nguyen Hoang (2)

Nguyen Hoang started using her camera to document life in Dublin and share experiences with her family. "They still live in Vietnam and since I’ve been here, Instagram has become a really constant connection outside of phone calls and texts," she said. "Photography is my daily diary: Here's what I saw that day. Here's what I will remember. It's an act of commemoration and remembrance.”

Left: A group of St Patrick’s Day celebrants outside a pub on Abbey Street. Right: Seeking shelter from the rain in The Cake Café, a hidden oasis away from bustling Camden Street. Trà My Nguyen Hoang (2)

As happens with any place we stay for a long time, things change and we have to remind ourselves what brought us there. “You have to keep going," Nguyen Hoang said. "Because if you stop, it's so easy to fall out of love with a city. There's moments where you kind of go, 'Oh you know, all my friends are moving away. Things are getting really expensive, or the weather is bad.' But on sunny days, where else would you want to be but Dublin?”

F.X. Buckley Family Butchers on Moore Street. Trà My Nguyen Hoang

Left: Newsstand on O’Connell Street. Right: Taking a breather in St Stephen’s Green park. Trà My Nguyen Hoang

Nguyen Hoang has a routine that takes her throughout the city, but challenges herself to keep her photographic eye fresh. “The game is, what different things can I photograph on the same corner day in, day out? It’s those little moments that remind me that, oh, yeah, this is still a really fun city to be in,” she said.

“It’s the highest compliment when someone says my pictures make them miss Dublin and remind them of how lovely it can be. I definitely romanticize it, but that’s how I see the city. I don't want to live anywhere else.”

Left: Once a fashionable summer holiday destination for Dubliners, Bray Beach now attracts day trippers looking for refuge from the heat. Right: Dublin experiences rainfall throughout the year. Trà My Nguyen Hoang