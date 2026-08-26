United adds 10 new direct flights to some great underrated destinations

In the largest expansion in United’s storied history, the company is adding new nonstop flights to 10 international cities. Additionally, the airline announced that it is adding more flights from Los Angeles to Osaka, Japan; Washington, DC, to Milan, Italy; and Denver to Paris. Plus, it is restarting service from San Francisco to Tel Aviv, Israel.

Most of the additional flights leave from Newark, which United CEO Scott Kirby said is the most on-time airport in the New York City area so far this year. All this is to say, these flights open up far more options for travelers making their spring and summer travel plans, particularly if you’re looking for easier ways to get to some of our favorite underrated destinations. Let's get into it.

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San Francisco to Okinawa, Japan

Kayaking to Pinaisara Falls on Iriomote, Japan. Matt Munro/Lonely Planet

This flight will be departing three times a week starting March 27, 2027, which is perfect timing. The best time to visit Okinawa's archipelago of 160 islands is March to early July, when the sea is warm enough for swimming but it doesn’t feel overwhelmingly crowded. Go for world-class scuba diving, rainforest hikes, secluded beaches, traditional villages and poignant wartime landmarks. Use our brand-new guide (just out in July) to plan your trip.

Washington, DC (Dulles), to Toulouse, France

Dôme de la Grave in Toulouse, France. Mario Guti/Getty Images

This route, which starts April 26, 2027, couldn’t come at a better time. Toulouse, the so-called Ville Rose – a name coined from the pinkish-orange bricks of the city’s buildings – is at its most beautiful during spring and summer sunsets, when the sky and the city are draped in the same dreamy hue. There’s no better place to enjoy the tableau than over a glass of wine or pastis (the local aniseed aperitif) at one of the many, many outdoor terrasses.

Newark to Luxembourg

Château de Vianden in Luxembourg. Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock

This one is exciting! There are very few direct flights from the USA to Luxembourg, which is a shame. This diminutive country is one of Europe’s most unique. Go for dense hiking wildernesses, languid wine regions, bizarre local festivals and arguably the most distinct capital city in Europe. The best time to visit is during the summer – Luxembourg is underrated so the crowds aren’t terrible yet.

Newark to Ljubljana, Slovenia

The Ljubljanica River in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

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Slovenia deserves all the praise you’ve heard sung about it. It's a gem of a country. This flight, which starts in May, is absolutely essential for travelers looking for a wonderful experience. Slovenia really shines in the offseason, spring and fall, so book this trip for a year out and expect verdant forests, beautiful river valleys and a Venetian coastline.

Newark to Marseille, France

Marseille, France. Cole Wilson for Lonely Planet

According to Lonely Planet writer Nicola Williams, Marseille is one of those every time of year destinations – it simply depends what you’re looking for. This direct flight to Marseille starts June 4 and will run daily, so you get to decide what works best for you. Marseille has the ideal mix of grit and grandeur, giving you a city break that hits just right.

Newark to Ibiza, Spain

Dalt Villa in Ibiza, Spain. Annapurna Mellor for Lonely Planet

Ahh, Ibiza … we all know it. We all know someone who has been – maybe we've been ourselves – and frankly its worth the hype. The flight starts May 31, 2027, which is prime time for the summer season and the perfect time to join all the fun on the island's many beaches. But the quieter offseason offers a hippie vibe and boho beach bars without the crowds, à la 1965, so maybe bookmark this one for later.

Newark to Valencia, Spain

Plaza de Ayuntamiento in Valencia, Spain. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Spain’s third largest city is quietly letting Barcelona and Madrid take all the attention while it thrives on being incredibly livable and culture rich, and producing some of the world’s greatest food. United’s new flight starts June 2, 2027, and will run three times a week. Valencia is waiting to be explored, from a stretch of gorgeous beaches and incredible parks to heaps of museums, this city thrives on innovation and its deep, storied history. Plus, this might be the year you finally make it to the messy, fun-filled Tomantino Festival.

Newark to Terceira (Azores), Portugal

A sei whale near the Azores, Portugal. Martin Prochazkacz/Shutterstock

The flight to Terceira, a lesser-traveled gateway to the Azores, starts on June 9, 2027, opening up a host of possibilities. Its lovely to travel to the Azores in the summer first of all, and a weeklong trip is just the right amount of time to see many of the islands in the archipelago. Get ready for adventure: hiking, diving, canyoning, whale watching, sailing, so much fun! Or book 8 days in Azores with Lonely Planet Journeys to set your mind at ease and your travel anticipation humming.

Newark to Olbia (Sardinia), Italy

The island of Caprera, near Olbia, Sardinia, Italy. Tore65/Shutterstock

Olbia is a refreshing alternative to the much more crowded Costa Smerelda. The flight starts May 27, and if you are looking for an underrated and less crowded Sardinia experience, this may be the one. The centro storico (historic center) is crammed with boutiques and wine bars, and the whole vibe is more authentic and slightly more affordable than the better-known cities in the region.

Newark to Catania (Sicily) Italy

Catania in Sicily, southern Italy. essevu/Shutterstock

Catania is like a cooler, grittier younger cousin to Palermo's aristocratic branch of the family. You’ll find a youthful, earthy spirit to the city that is hard to resist. The flights to Catania start May 28, 2027, and will get you there through the warm, beachy summer. Come fall, Sicily is great for hikes, snorkeling and far fewer crowds.

Bonus: San Francisco to Adelaide

The Pink Moon Saloon in Adelaide, Australia. Charles Rawlings-Way for Lonely Planet

OK, this flight isn’t new, but I couldn’t resist including it. It was new last year, and if you don’t know that there is a direct way to get to Australia from San Francisco, now you do. Adelaide is absolutely worth the trip. The city is sophisticated, neat and cultured. To see it at its finest, go for Mad March, when Adelaide Fringe and the Adelaide Festival happen at the same time, filling the city with fun, buzzy energy.