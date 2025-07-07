Ibiza is often known as the hedonistic party island, where clubs pump out tunes until the early hours and resorts are packed with all-inclusives and package holidaymakers. But there’s another more relaxed alternative side to this famous Balearic Island, away from the nightlife, where small villages cluster around turquoise bays and verdant hillsides. Here, the vibes hark back to those early tourism days in Ibiza during the 60s and 70s where hippy markets and yoga retreats meet boho-chic beach bars, all with a side of nature and tranquility.

Step 1: When to visit

The busiest season on the White Isle is summer, which runs from around the second half of June until the beginning of September. So, if you’re looking for a quieter, more laid-back break, you’ll want to avoid those months. May to the middle of June and the second half of September to October can be good choices if you still want to be able to swim in the sea while it's warm.

The rest of the year is a great time to enjoy a range of activities from hiking and water sports to cycling, sightseeing at a gentle pace and enjoying its natural parks. Winter is of course, the quietest season, but temperatures are mild, with average daytime temperatures around 14°C (57°F) in January and February, and days are generally sunny, so it could be a good alternative. If traveling in winter, stick to the bigger towns and resorts such as Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària des Riu as you may find that services in the smaller ones will be closed.

Step 2: Choose which towns/villages to visit

While the party side of Ibiza tends to center around the western and southern coasts such as Sant Antoni de Portmany, Playa d’en Bossa and Ibiza Town, if you’re looking for more laid back destinations, stick to the northern, eastern and interior of the island.

Advertisement

Santa Eulària des Riu

Vibes: Despite being the third-largest town on the island, Santa Eulària has long been seen as the calm alternative to lively Sant Antoni de Portmany and Ibiza Town. Sitting along the east coast of the island, this family-friendly resort features a long curve of white sand backed by a palm-lined promenade.

Do: Head to the Santa Eulària marina to try out a range of water sports from boat rentals to jet skis to diving centers. Away from the water, climb up Puig de Missa hill, crowned by a 16th-century fortress-church and home to a couple of interesting museums as well as spectacular views.

Eat: There’s a good range of restaurants in Santa Eulària for whatever your preference. Book a table at emblematic Ca Na Ribes, family-run since 1926 or more modern El Naranjo where seasonal ingredients are served in their secret garden.

Sleep: Adults’ only Hotel La Bohemia del Rio is a relaxed and intimate hotel with just five rooms and boho-chic vibes.

Cala Portinatx. Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Portinatx

Vibes: Located right on the northern tip of Ibiza, Portinatx is a small, secluded resort, considered to be one of the most attractive parts of the island, where white sand beaches lie in between pine-carpeted hillsides.

Do: Get out into the countryside and explore the north of the island on a range of hiking and biking trails. Walk the route out to the candy-striped Far de Portinatx lighthouse. Nearby Platja de Cala Xarraca and Cala Xuclar are great spots for snorkeling.

Eat: Dine at Rebrots with its creative, internationally-inspired tapas and mains like spider crab spring rolls, ceviche, tacos with Iberian pork and roast lamb with couscous.

Sleep: For a lux couples break, Adults’ Only Barceló Portinatx is a stylish whitewashed island-style hotel right in front of the beach. Further inland on the way to the village of Sant Joan de Labritja, Valley Club Ibiza is the place to experience a boutique agritourism stay with yoga classes, holistic treatments and its own organic garden.

Es Canar

Vibes: Located on the east coast of the island, just north of Santa Eulària des Riu, quaint Es Canar is set around three lovely sandy beaches fringed by palms and a small harbor. It has a relaxed vibe, yet offers lots of activities within easy reach.

Advertisement

Do: Just north of the village lies Cala Nova, one of the best surf spots on the island (best in the winter months), while to the south lies Cala Martina known for its wind and kite surfing. Other than watersports, don’t forget to visit the best hippy market on the island - Punta Arabí.

Eat: For creatively presented seafood dishes right on the beach, head to Illa Des Canar, or for something a little more casual, get a takeaway ration of authentic Valencian paella from Doña Paella en Ibiza and find your own secluded dining spot.

Sleep: Outsite Ibiza is a stylish mid-range option with sea views and lots of natural wood. It also offers desk spaces for those who want to combine work and play. For families or those on a budget, opt for Camping Cala Nova Playa with a range of teepees, chalets and caravans right by the beach.

Cala Sant Vicent. Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Cala Sant Vicent

Vibes: This tiny resort in the northeast of the island is ideal for those looking for tranquility and peace. Set behind a fine crescent of golden sand, juniper trees and palms come right down to meet the turquoise sea.

Do: Known for its incredible azure waters, Cala Sant Vicent offers the opportunity to explore its bays on stand-up paddle boards, kayaks or boats. To dry out, hike out to the Mirador de sa Punta Grossa lookout point for mesmerizing views or further still to the Far de sa Punta Grossa lighthouse.

Eat: Despite its small size, Sant Vicent offers a nice range of quality dining spots. For a fun experience, you can’t beat the beachy On The Beach Ibiza with its sea vistas, tropical-inspired décor and Japanese and Mexican-inspired menu.

Sleep: Caña-sized Cala Sant Vicent just has a small handful of options, the best of which is five-star El Somni Ibiza Dream Hotel offering the epitome of Ibizan style with whitewashed walls and wicker furniture, as well as a luxurious spa.

Cala Vadella

Vibes: Unlike the other quieter resorts on the list, which are centered around the east and north of Ibiza, Cala Vadella lies on the southwest coast. This charming little resort is set around a sheltered bay with shallow, calm waters, surrounded by greenery and rustic beach shacks.

Do: Due to its natural protected bay, Cala Vedella is ideal for a range of activities, from boat trips and kayaks to stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling and diving. Follow this up with relaxing evenings sipping on cocktails, while marveling at its incredible sunsets.

Eat: At classy Nola Ibiza dine on delectable seafood with matching sea views or evening tapas and drinks in the lounge-like garden. Or try Lupita’s Kitchen with its simple, homely menu and several vegan options.

Sleep: Cala Vadella itself is mainly home to private villas and apartment rentals, but just south of here, Petunia Ibiza offers hip 70s-inspired rooms with views out across Es Vedrà islet and an emphasis on creative cuisine.

Step 3: Book your accommodations

Accommodation around beach resorts tends to be a mix of big, well-known hotel brands, smaller independent options and apartments. For alternative stays such as yoga retreats, glamping sites, agrotourism and villas, look more inland either in the countryside or clustered around small villages.

Places book up fast in high season, so book at least several months in advance. At other times of the year, you may not have to book so far ahead, but it’s still advisable to reserve. Yoga retreats typically only run during certain weeks of the year, so research dates.

For some alternative options away from the coasts, choose Can Quince de Balafia, a serene whitewashed farmhouse with just five rooms, plus yoga classes and beauty treatments or elegant spa hotel Ca Na Xica.

Parc Natural de Ses Salines is a popular spot for hiking and bird watching. Helena Garcia Huertas/Shutterstock

Step 4: Plan your days

There’s plenty on the quiet side of Ibiza to fill your days without having to venture to the infamous party resorts. The island is home to two natural parks – the Parc Natural de Ses Salines and the Reserva Natural de Es Vedrà, Es Vedranell i els illots de Ponent, both known for their wonderful birdlife. Be aware, you’ll need to hire a boat and get a permit to visit the latter. As well as walks around these parks, Ibiza offers several good hiking routes, including up to Sa Talaia - the highest point on the island, the ancient Cami Vell trail to Portinatx and Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, dubbed the route of the lost city of Atlantis.

Besides the famed Punta Arabí Hippy Market in Es Canar, Ibiza is home to several other similar hippy markets, which have been around since the 1960s and sell a range of artisanal jewelry, art and fashion. Las Dalias Hippy Market in San Carlos, which takes place on weekends, is another great option with a separate night market in summer. Cala Llonga and San Rafael also host their own artisanal markets over the summer season.

Step 5: Getting around

Getting around the quieter side of Ibiza really depends on the time of year you’re visiting as there are many more buses available from early May to late October than there are during the rest of the year. During these times, buses run between Ibiza Town and most of the main towns and resorts. If traveling outside of late spring to fall, however, hire a car, especially if you plan to explore the island’s inland villages, hidden beaches or hiking trails.

Step 6: What to pack

While most of the beaches are sandy, there are several pebble beaches in Ibiza too; it’s a good idea to bring water shoes to protect your feet. If you want to explore the world beneath the waves, it’s worth bringing your own mask and snorkel because a lot of the beaches mentioned here are on the quiet side and many don't have facilities where you can rent equipment. There are several tours you can book, which include equipment, but it’s best to have your own for impromptu snorkeling and a better quality experience. Hiking boots may be necessary if you plan on tackling some of the more challenging trails, regular footwear won't give your ankles the protection they need. As well as beachwear, you’ll want to bring a few more formal outfits for nicer restaurants and cocktail bars.