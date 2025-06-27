Having matured beyond its reputation for its dance-until-dawn nightlife, Ibiza has quietly grown into a dreamy destination for culture-loaded city breaks, fun-filled family holidays, outdoor-adventure activities, romantic country escapes, zen-fueled retreats and much more.

Visiting the Balearics’ endlessly irresistible White Isle outside the Mediterranean’s high season (July/August) reveals a slower pace of island life, and each month brings its own beauty, from the winter almond blossom to the September wine harvest. Here are 16 of the best things to do on a trip to Ibiza.

Stroll the bastions and ramparts to Ibiza Town’s Catedral de Santa Maria de les Neus, built in Catalan Gothic style, in Dalt Vila. Helena Garcia Huertas/Shutterstock

1. Roam around Unesco-listed Dalt Vila, Ibiza Town's historic center

Awash with cobbled streets, intriguing monuments, and laundry-strewn balconies, Ibiza Town’s magnificent fortified historical core was originally settled by the Phoenicians, and was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site back in 1999. Wander through the 16th-century ramparts (ideally on a quieter weekday) until you reach the elegant hilltop cathedral (of 14th-century Catalan Gothic origin) and millennium-old castle. Time-travel to Moorish Ibiza at the Centre d’Interpretació Madina Yabisa and don’t miss nearby Ses Feixes, the ingeniously irrigated croplands created in Moorish times. The cutting-edge Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa, set in a converted 18th-century building, hosts excellent temporary exhibitions, while the neighboring Necròpolis Puig des Molins reveals Ibiza’s Phoenician roots.

Advertisement

Planning tip: There are some fabulous restaurants hidden away in Dalt Vila, too, and off Ibiza Town’s yacht-filled waterfront; dive into the island’s rich culinary heritage on an expert-led gastronomy evening with Ibiza Food Tours.

2. Sail over to seductive Formentera

The languorous, salt-washed pearl of an island strewn off Ibiza’s southern shores feels like the most blissful, barefoot, all-natural paradise in the Mediterranean. Caribbean-blue waves roll onto sparkling-white beaches, lighthouses loom on gold-tinged cliffs, and development has always been strictly controlled. The best way to savor Formentera’s go-slow beauty is to stay a few days and explore by bike or on foot, dropping in at sun-kissed Platja de Migjorn, delicious little Cala Saona, lively "capital" Sant Francesc Xavier, the shimmering (disused) salt pans, the wild Trucador Peninsula (within the Parc Natural de Ses Salines) and more. Ferries zip across from Ibiza Town to Formentera in around 30 minutes.

Planning tip: Formentera is ideal for biking. You’ll arrive at La Savina ferry port, where there’s bike, e-bike and scooter rental. Bike tours include Bike Ibiza, and 28 cycle paths crisscross the island.

Cala d’en Serra beach on Ibiza’s northern shore. Annapurna Mellor for Lonely Planet

3. Explore the secluded north coast

The rugged, rustic, under-explored north is arguably the most beautiful part of the island. Sweeping pine-scented hills give way to tiny white-walled villages and cliff-edged coves only reachable by hiking. Mellow Sant Joan de Labritja is the northern hub (with cafes, hotels, and a farmers market), from where you can head out to the candy-striped Portinatx lighthouse, the former smugglers’ hideout Cova de Can Marçà (great for kids), and a clutch of refreshingly quiet swimming spots – Port de Ses Caletes, Es Portitxol, Cala d’Aubarca and Cala d’en Serra. Don’t miss the remote wine-making village of Sant Mateu d’Aubarca or isolated Santa Agnès de Corona, where the almond trees bloom in January/February.

Planning tip: A wonderfully rewarding way to explore northern Ibiza is on horseback with Ibiza Horse Valley, which rehabilitates abandoned and mistreated Spanish horses.

4. Hit the hiking trails

From lonely lighthouses and centuries-old watchtowers to gloriously remote coves, Ibiza’s coastline is a delight for hikers. Well-signposted routes follow ancient paths, past traditional rural homes, and through refreshingly undeveloped landscapes.

Planning tip: Make the most of your wanderings on a guided hike with well-established Ibiza Outdoors. Pro- guide Toby offers excellent day hikes and two-week around-the-island treks, as well as kayak trips, food tours and e-bike tours.

Swimming pool at boutique hotel Agroturismo Can Arabi. Annapurna Mellor for Lonely Planet

5. Escape it all at a peaceful agroturisme

Soul-soothing, hidden-away agroturismes are an Ibizan speciality – beautiful old farmhouses reimagined as inspiring rural hotels, fusing original beams and whitewashed walls with creative design and home-cooked meals fueled by their Balearic gardens. The options are endless, from charmingly rustic hideouts (perhaps Can Fuster in Sant Joan) to luxurious, spa-haven boltholes, including boho-chic Atzaró near Sant Llorenç, Can Arabi near Ibiza Town and garden-ringed Can Curreu in Sant Carles. At Can Pujolet, a peaceful 18th-century agroturisme near Santa Agnès de, you can indulge in organic meals overlooking the terrace and the pool. Many agroturismes host yoga, fitness, wellness and cooking retreats, too.

6. Dive into Ibizan wines

If you thought Ibiza’s dusty landscapes weren’t grape-growing territory, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the handful of outstanding wineries sprinkled around the northwest. Earthy reds made from local monastrell and garnatxa grapes are the stars, and malvasía ibicenca whites and rosés are increasingly popular too.

Advertisement

Most of Ibiza’s vineyards offer tours, tastings, and tapas pairings; you’ll usually need to book ahead. Jump in at organic-fired Can Rich near Sant Antoni, which also produces olive oil, and respected Ibizkus outside Santa Gertrudis, where the focus is on recuperating old monastrell vines.

Detour: Over on Formentera, family-owned Terramoll is reviving organic autochthonous grapes.

A fisherman’s lunch at El Bigotes, in Cala Mastella. Annapurna Mellor for Lonely Planet

7. Dine by the sea

On a sun-blessed Balearic day, nothing beats a long, fresh-seafood lunch at a low-key xiringuito (beach bar), where fuss-free grilled-fish platters mingle with Ibizan classics such as bullit de peix (spiced fish stew) and arròs a banda (rich seafood-infused rice). Our favorites include the iconic El Bigotes (on Cala Mastella), Chiringuito de Aguas Blancas (on the east coast), Xiringuito Xuclar (on a secluded northern cove), and Fish Shack (near Ibiza Town). .

If you're looking for something less casual, pick from smart seafood restaurants (long-established Es Boldadó overlooking Es Vedrà) and romantic seaside hot spots that double as chic beach clubs, such as Amante near Cala Llonga, Es Cavallet’s El Chiringuito, Platja d’en Bossa’s Beachouse, and Beso Beach by the salt flats.

Planning tip: You’ll need to book ahead for the best places, and some are cash-only.

8. Get a taste of rural Ibiza

Worlds away from the beachy coastal scene, inland Ibiza unravels in a swirl of pine forests, narrow roads, and unhurried villages where fortified churches await on shady plazas. As well as northern Ibiza’s villages, seek out Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera (home to several top restaurants), Sant Carles de Peralta (for its hippy market and 18th-century church), Sant Llorenç de Balàfia (where dining at La Paloma is a highlight) and southwestern Sant Josep de sa Talaia (with its buzzy cafes).

9. Wander the markets

Join the local-produce scene each morning at Ibiza Town’s lively 19th-century Mercat Vell, which bursts with just-baked bread, fresh flowers, Balearic cheeses and other organic island-sourced treats. Most Ibizan towns host their own weekly farmers' markets; one of the most exciting happens on Sunday mornings in Sant Joan, with musicians and craft stalls also cramming into the whitewashed village square.

Ibiza’s beloved hippy markets, meanwhile, are the perfect place to feel the island’s bohemian heritage, hear the bongo-drum beat and pick up handmade crafts (embroidered bags, pattern-painted ceramics). Best-known is Las Dalias, which takes over Sant Carles on Saturdays. And Ibiza’s original hippy market, founded in the 1970s, is still going strong at Punta Arabí on Wednesday evenings in season.

10. Dig into history-rich Santa Eulària des Riu

Clinging to the east coast, Ibiza’s laid-back third-largest town, Santa Eulària, is thought to date from Roman times. The morning sun casts its hazy light across Puig de Missa, the gleaming-white hillside old town, crowned by a 16th-century fortified church where people once took refuge from pirate attacks. Make sure you check out the intriguing museums here – the Museu Etnogràfic is set in a typical casa payesa (farmhouse) – and pack your beach gear for a post-exploration dip at pine-fringed Cala Mastella or sapphire Cala Pada.

Sunset at Cala d'Hort beach on the southwestern coast, with views of the iconic Es Vedra island beyond. Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock

11. Chase the sunset

Gazing out on the Balearic Sea as it blends into a fiery orange-pink sunset is an unmissable Ibiza moment. Walk up to the 18th-century Torre des Savinar watchtower to see the show over the mystery-wrapped islet of Es Vedrà, off southwest Ibiza’s golden-ochre cliffs; there are equally magical views from nearby Cala d’Hort. On Sundays, silver-tinged Benirràs beach on the north coast hosts a sunset-drumming session, while DJ-led Hostal La Torre and boho-chic Sunset Ashram are good-vibes sunset-watching spots along the west coast.

Planning tip: At sunset, the ancient salt pans glow purple-pink; Experimental Beach is a dreamy sundowner spot. From August to October, you’ll spot flocks of flamingos here.

12. Drink in the views at Ses Salines

Ibiza’s exquisite southeast corner revolves around the 168-sq-km (65-sq-mile) Parc Natural de Ses Salines, a Unesco-protected wonderland of pine-dusted cliffs, silky blonde beaches, shimmering salt flats, and underwater posidonia meadows stretching across to Formentera. With buzzing restaurant-bars and wild golden-white sands, Platja de Ses Salines and LGBTQI-friendly Es Cavallet rank among Ibiza’s top beaches (arrive early to park), and you can hike to the 18th-century Torre de Ses Portes watchtower on Ibiza’s southern tip.

Planning tip: In Ibiza it’s typical to tip in restaurants, and certainly for swanky club service and high-end meals. Also tip housekeeping and porters, and round up to the nearest euro elsewhere.

Can Musón farm shop stocks fresh fruit and vegetables. Annapurna Mellor for Lonely Planet

13. Learn about sustainable living

Several pioneering projects are paving the way for a more sustainable lifestyle and tourism industry in Ibiza, including the 1993-founded Casita Verde ecology center, which showcases sustainable-living and permaculture techniques; you can visit by pre-booking a guided tour. Just outside Santa Eulària, Terra Masia, Ibiza’s largest organic and biodynamic farm, hosts a fresh-produce deli, farm-to-table dinners, and nature-focused activities for kids, while family-owned Can Musón delivers locally-sourced breakfasts, home-produced cheese, and a children’s "farm school".

Exporing a vegan lifestyle? All across the island, creative plant-fired kitchens like popular Passion (in Ibiza Town and Santa Eulària), raw-focused Wild Beets (Santa Gertrudis), and chic Giri Café (Sant Joan) are a vegan-and-vegetarian dream.

14. Dance into the night

Few places rival Ibiza’s dance-until-dawn hype, whether you’re keen to catch the world’s top DJs at glamorous Pacha (the original Ibiza megaclub), go daytime-clubbing at uber-chic Ushuaïa, sip cocktails with a blazing sunset, relax at Ibiza Town’s lower-key terrace bars, or hit the LGBTQI+ clubs along Carrer de la Mare de Déu. Big-name DJs move around every season, so check who’s playing where.

The shallow waters at Platja es Figueral offer good family-friendly watersports, with kayaks and paddle boards to rent from the beach. Westend61/Getty Images

15. Paddle across the clear waters

That rocky, sun-blessed coastline looks all the more spectacular from the water, particularly at sunset. Rent a kayak or paddleboard to explore at your own pace, or link up with a locally based expert such as Kayak Ibiza, which runs full-day excursions and overnight trips with camping.

16. Master a Balearic craft

From designing your own espardenyes (Ibiza-style espadrilles) or embroidered senallon (traditional wicker basket) to giving cheese-making a go and cooking up a Balearic storm, Ibiza is packed with opportunities to let your creativity flow while learning about local traditions.

Planning tip: The Ibiza Creativa cultural association can put you in touch with craftworkers and small-scale producers.