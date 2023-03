On the eastern side of a slender peninsula, the wonderful, wild-feel, salt-white beach of Es Cavallet is one of the island's most perfect strips of sand. It was designated Ibiza’s first naturist beach in 1978; today it's the island's main gay beach. The northern section is more family-geared, while the southern half is almost exclusively gay.

Its three chiringuitos (snack bars) – La Escollera, El Chiringuito and Chiringay – are all excellent.