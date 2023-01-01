Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face directly west, making this a ridiculously popular late-afternoon spot, when hundreds gather to watch the sun sink into the Mediterranean, often from ultra-boho-cool bar-restaurant Sunset Ashram.

The small, southernmost bay is favoured by nudists, and has a chiringuito. Offshore is Illa des Bosc, 'Island of Woods', though its pines were cut down over a century ago.

Bus L4 links Platges de Comte with Sant Antoni (€2.90, 35 minutes, seven to 11 daily May to October); Cruceros Portmany has ferries to/from Sant Antoni (return €9, three to six daily May to October).