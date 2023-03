Heading 9km southwest from Sant Antoni, you'll reach the beautiful bay of Cala Bassa, a horseshoe swoop of alabaster sand backed by junipers, pines and tamarind trees. It's hugely popular for its turquoise water and blissed-out beach club. Bus L7 runs to/from Sant Antoni from June to September (€2.90, 30 minutes, eight to 10 daily).

Cruceros Portmany boats link Cala Bassa with Sant Antoni May to October (return €8, three to six daily).