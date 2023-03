The beautiful bay of Cala Tarida boasts two gold-sand beaches and is surrounded by villas, family-friendly low-rise hotels and the swanky Cotton Beach Club. It's a lovely scene, though very busy in summer and quite developed. Bus L38 runs to/from Ibiza Town (€2.90, 45 minutes, three daily June to mid-October), and bus L5 runs to/from Sant Antoni (€2.90, 35 minutes, eight daily May to October).