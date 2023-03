Ibiza's highest peak, Sa Talaiassa (475m), lords it over the south of the island. You can drive to the summit (it's signposted from the Sant Josep–Cala Vedella road), or you can hike to the top in a little over an hour on a signposted 2.5km trail from Sant Josep village. The summit has amazing vistas over the island (including the Salines salt pans), though you have to peer between gaps in the thick pine forest.