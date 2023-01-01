Nestled beneath the steep wooded hills of Ibiza's isolated southwest corner, opposite the craggy, dramatic limestone islet of Es Vedrà, bijou Cala d’Hort enjoys a privileged, tucked-away location. The beach is an arc of sand sprinkled with pebbles and rocks, with quieter areas to the north and south. There are three good shoreside restaurants.

Cala d'Hort sits within the protected Reserva Natural de Cala d'Hort, which was only established in 2002 after a drawn-out campaign against plans to build a golf course and hotel in this beautiful, unspoilt part of the island.