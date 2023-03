Guarding its bigger sister Es Vedrà like a demon from a fantasy novel, the small island of Es Vedranell is jumble of jagged rocks. Its nickname, 'sleeping dragon', is fully justified – it's easy to pick out its head and spiky backbone emerging from the water, just off Ibiza's southwestern tip.

To reach the main Es Vedrà and Es Vedranell viewpoint, take the signposted Torre des Savinar turnoff 1km southeast of Cala d'Hort. Park along the bumpy track and walk the final 10 minutes or so.