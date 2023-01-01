Off Ibiza's southwest tip, the exquisite, vertiginous island of Es Vedrà is one of the most startling sights in the Balearics, emerging abruptly from the glittering Mediterranean like an offshore volcano. Dramatically reaching a height of 382m, the island is associated with numerous local myths and legends, from sirens to UFOs to the Virgin Mary. Since Ibiza's southern-coast road is surrounded by high mountains, the effect is spellbinding when Es Vedrà unexpectedly pops into view.

You can't visit the island, but to reach the main Es Vedrà viewpoint, take the signposted Torre des Savinar turn-off 1km southeast of Cala d'Hort. Park after 500m (it's a bumpy track) and walk the final 10 minutes.