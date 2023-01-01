A tiny rocky peninsula that's been nicknamed Atlantis for decades, this remarkable place is actually a former quarry, but it's easy to see how hippies viewed the oblique cut-stone outlines as the remains of a lost civilisation. Visitors have added Hindu-style carvings to the rocks, and cliff jumpers plunge into the deep, cobalt water. It's only accessible on foot, a hard-going 30-minute descent south from the parking spot near the Es Vedrà viewpoint and Torre des Savinar.

Above Atlantis is a small cave, a place of sanctuary home to a remarkable Buddha image said to have been etched by a Japanese hermit decades ago.