Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as you could imagine in Europe, with bleach-blonde sand and translucent turquoise waters. You may never want to leave. Just offshore are the two small illetes (islets), Pouet and Rodona, that give the beach its name. In high season, expect lots of day trippers from Ibiza.